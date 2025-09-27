TN cops to file FIR against Vijay after at least 29 dead in stampede at TVK rally

The Tamil Nadu police will be registering an FIR against actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay after at least 29 persons were killed in a stampede at a party rally in Karur on September 27. The death toll is expected to rise.

According to the police, at least 30,000 to 35,000 people had been waiting at the location from 7 am. The party had sought police permission only for a gathering of 10,000 people. Vijay was supposed to arrive at 12 noon but reached the venue only at 7 pm.

From Namakkal, around 5,000 party workers followed Vijay to Karur.

According to eyewitnesses, the crowds kept growing until there was no space to move by the time Vijay reached Veluchamy Puram, where he was scheduled to deliver his speech.

Vijay stopped his speech twice while ambulances arrived to rescue people who had collapsed on the spot.

Police also lathi-charged people after the stampede broke out.

(This is a developing story.)