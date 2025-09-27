PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath express condolences over Karur rally stampede deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, September 27, expressed deep condolences after a tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay's campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district claimed 31 lives, including six children.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," Prime Minister Modi said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief, saying: "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the tragedy as "deeply anguishing," stating: "The loss of innocent lives is truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured."

At least 31 people died and several others were hospitalised following the stampede during the campaign event organised by Vijay, the founder-president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Saturday, September 27. Six among the dead were reportedly children.

The stampede occurred during the rally, though the exact cause is yet to be determined. Several of the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The death toll represents one of the deadliest incidents at a political rally in recent times in Tamil Nadu. Further details about the circumstances leading to the stampede and the condition of the hospitalised victims are awaited.