Free tickets enabled women to have leisure time, increase public visibility: Survey

The 2021-2022 transport policy note by Tamil Nadu Government had stated that the purpose of the scheme is to bring greater social inclusion of women. The report stated that women’s visibility in public spaces is relatively lower in India and this scheme paved the way for women to have such visibility in the public spaces. Of the 3000 women, 734 said they indulge themselves in leisure activities such as visiting temples, meeting friends and relatives, and accessing recreation facilities like malls, and beaches to have a break from their routine lives and reiterated it is crucial for everyone.

The women who participated in the survey also complained about the crowd and low number of buses. Women in Chennai and Coimbatore (387 in both cities) complained about overcrowding of buses. In Salem, 478 women complained about crowding in buses. A majority of women who took the survey in Thiruvannamalai (484), Tirunelveli (448), and Tiruvarur (462) complained about crowded buses.

Recommendations

CAG has requested the government to increase the fleet strength in Chennai and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu to meet the benchmark of 60 buses per one lakh population set by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The NGO also asked the government to extend the scheme to deluxe and express buses. It also wanted the government to release the data and discuss the benefits of the scheme in public spaces as this scheme was seen by many as one for “women freeloaders’. The CAG also suggested that the government collect the gender-segregated data to understand the beneficiaries of the scheme better.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government announced the Zero-Ticket Bus Travel (ZTBT) scheme for women in May 2021 . Women commuters can travel without paying any fare in government-run buses with ordinary fares up to 30 kilometres in cities and towns in the state. In the 2024 budget, the state government extended this scheme to the women in the hilly regions of Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, and Valparai after an intersection of working unions and tribal activists urged the government to consider the plight of women in hilly areas .