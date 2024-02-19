TN Budget: Stipend of Rs 1,000 for girl students in Tamil medium schools

The Tamil Nadu government’s budget for 2024-25 was presented on February 19 by state Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu. A total of 17.14 crores has been allocated towards schemes benefiting women and girls.

Rs 13,720 crores allocated for this year for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. The scheme that was launched last year , awards a monthly stipend of Rs 1000 to women based on certain criteria. Women above the age of 21 with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, family land holding not exceeding 5 acres (wetland) and 10 acres (dryland), and annual household electricity consumption below 3,600 units are eligible for availing the scheme.

The Vidiyal Payana Thittam that was launched after the DMK came to power in 2021 ensured free bus travel (ordinary fare) for all women in state-owned buses that ply in cities and towns. Later trans persons, people with disabilities and their attendants were also included in the scheme. The scheme has now been extended for women who live in hilly regions Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Valparai areas. The move comes after unanimous demands for such an extension by farm labourers, construction workers and Adivasi activists. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 3050 crores for this scheme for 2024-25.