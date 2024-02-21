Former AIADMK MLA Venkatachalam sends legal notice to expelled functionary AV Raju

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA G Venkatachalam, on Wednesday, February 21, has sent a legal notice to former AIADMK functionary AV Raju alleging that he made “uncharitable, irresponsible, scurrilous, derogatory, defamatory and false allegations” against him. Raju had, on February 17, alleged that Venkatachalam cheated him of more than Rs 40 lakh. Following this, he was removed from the party, after which Raju made the allegations against Venkatachalam. He made sexist comments regarding women actors being brought to entertain MLAs at the Golden Bay Koovathur resort in 2017.

In the legal notice, Venkatachalam alleged that Raju made “false allegations assassinating [his] character”. It cited two news reports quoting Raju alleging that Raju gave money to Venkatachalam for securing a job for his son-in-law at Periyar University and for some others in Anganwadi. The notice further states that after Raju was removed from the primary membership of AIADMK, he gave press meet where he made “irresponsible, uncharitable and scurrilous allegations” that he “demanded the company of named cine actress at the time of his stay at Kuvathur resort”. “Our client states that you are deliberately making false and irresponsible allegations with a view to malign our client's reputation.”