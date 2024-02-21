Former AIADMK MLA Venkatachalam sends legal notice to expelled functionary AV Raju

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA G Venkatachalam, on Wednesday, February 21, has sent a legal notice to former AIADMK functionary AV Raju alleging that he made “uncharitable, irresponsible, scurrilous, derogatory, defamatory and false allegations” against him. Raju had, on February 17, alleged that Venkatachalam cheated him of more than Rs 40 lakh. Following this, he was removed from the party, after which Raju made the allegations against Venkatachalam. He made sexist comments regarding women actors being brought to entertain MLAs at the Golden Bay Koovathur resort in 2017.
In the legal notice, Venkatachalam alleged that Raju made “false allegations assassinating [his] character”. It cited two news reports quoting Raju alleging that Raju gave money to Venkatachalam for securing a job for his son-in-law at Periyar University and for some others in Anganwadi. The notice further states that after Raju was removed from the primary membership of AIADMK, he gave press meet where he made “irresponsible, uncharitable and scurrilous allegations” that he “demanded the company of named cine actress at the time of his stay at Kuvathur resort”. “Our client states that you are deliberately making false and irresponsible allegations with a view to malign our client's reputation.”
“Our client hereby calls upon you to withdraw the false and defamatory allegations that you have made in print media and satellite media and tender unconditional apology in public domain within 24 hours from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which our client is constrained to take appropriate civil and criminal remedy before the court of law,” the notice sent by Venkatachalm’s lawyers read.
Raju had earlier alleged that Venkatachalam had taken Rs 40 lakhs from him to procure jobs for four acquaintances of his. He went on to say that Venkatachalam had neither procured the jobs for him nor returned the money. He also went on to make vile remarks that Venkatachalam had paid Rs 25 lakh to the woman actor for coming to the Golden Bay resort and that he only “wanted a very young girl”.
While he claimed that several women actors were brought to entertain the 100s of MLAs lodged at the Golden Bay Koovathur resort in 2017, following the rebellion by O Panneerselvam, he mentioned only actor Trisha by name and said she had been paid Rs 25 lakh.
Responding to the objectionable comments made by Raju, actor Trisha has announced of taking legal action against him. “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department,” she said.
