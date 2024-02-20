‘Disgusting lowlives’: Trisha to take legal action against ex-AIADMK secretary

Responding to the made by former AIADMK Salem West Union secretary AV Raju, actor Trisha has announced of taking legal action against him.
Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, February 20, the actor wrote, “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”
The actor was responding to misogynist comments made by Raju on December 18 at a press conference.
Raju has alleged that several women actors were brought to entertain the 100s of MLAs lodged at the Golden Bay Koovathur resort in 2017, following the rebellion by O Panneerselvam. But Raju mentioned only Trisha by name and said she had been paid Rs 25 lakh. Making several objectionable comments, Raju alleged that Venkatachalam had insisted on Trisha’s presence in the resort.
Raju made these comments in the midst of his ongoing feud with AIADMK ex-MLA G Venkatachalam. Raju who has accused Venkatachalam of cheating him off Rs 40 lakhs, was ousted from the AIADMK on February 18. Following his expulsion, he made grave allegations against Venkatachalam and party general secretary Edappadi K Palanisamy. He claimed that EPS was not informed on the party’s bylaws and asserted that his ouster from the AIADMK was invalid.
This latest incident comes merely months after Trisha was similarly harassed by her . In November last year, after the release of Vijay-starrer Leo, Mansoor had said in an interview that he was disappointed that he did not have “rape scenes” in the movie in which he played a minor role. He also made similarly offensive remarks about former actors, now politicians Roja and Khushbu.