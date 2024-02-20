‘Disgusting lowlives’: Trisha to take legal action against ex-AIADMK secretary

Responding to the objectionable comments made by former AIADMK Salem West Union secretary AV Raju, actor Trisha has announced of taking legal action against him.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, February 20, the actor wrote, “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”

The actor was responding to misogynist comments made by Raju on December 18 at a press conference.