Explainer: Why wildlife experts are not alarmed at recent tiger deaths in Nilgiris

While talking about the deaths of four adult tigers, he highlighted that two tigers were old and died during infighting. "The remaining two died due to poisoning by humans. To prevent such things in the future, the government should give monetary compensation to those who lost their cattle, which should be done fast and in line with the market prices of the cattle. In carnivore-human co-occurrence zones, the government should also proactively give subsidies for other livelihoods that don't involve livestock, rather than only reactively give compensation after kills happen," Tarsh suggested.

He pointed out how the lack of prey availability inside the forest pushes the carnivores to roam outside the protected areas. According to him, over the last 15 years, nearly 40 tigers have established their ranges outside of protected areas. "While forests have been diverted in many parts of India, in the Nilgiris forest boundaries have been more or less stable since 1900, with only minimal encroachment. But importantly, the forest quality has reduced considerably with about 40% of the region lost to toxic invasive species of plants like Lantana camara and Senna spectabilis, making it uninhabitable for most animals, pushing them out of forests," he added. The government has recently started trying to manage this more proactively but it would take a very long time to clear invasive plants from significant areas of forests and improve the quality of habitats, he noted further.

Jeswin Kingsly, a senior naturalist at Tadoba Tiger Reserve, seconded Tarsh's thoughts and said the tiger population was concentrated in more areas than the habitats that support it. Jeswin, a native of Nilgiris and who worked in Project Tiger - Nilgiri Landscape as a field assistant in 2016, said "The number is not as alarming as the media portrays," he said, adding that the increased tiger population could be one of the reasons for the deaths of four adults. "The tiger population in Nilgiris is increasing where tigers were sighted out of protected areas and very close to human habitations," he noted.

Talking about the mothers of the cubs who died in Nilgiris, he said that finding the reason behind the vanished mothers would give more clarity about the scenario. "If it is poaching, then I would not be surprised because I saw five tigers, a mother, and her four cubs, in very vulnerable locations in September out of protected areas. Tiger presences in tea and coffee plantations – far away from protected areas and forests – were reported frequently," he added and urged the Forest Department to bolster the vigilance outside the protected forests.