Tiger deaths in Nilgiris due to natural causes, says NTCA report

NTCA also highlighted two main reasons for the deaths of four cubs in the Chinna Coonoor area. The first was the movement of the mother to make the kills to raise the cubs. “The cubs start to feed on a kill made by the mother. The mother will have to travel a long distance if prey density is low. This leads to unattended cubs for prolonged periods. And if the denning site is deemed unsafe, the mother will shift the cubs (after 2-3 months) to another location. Particularly, this present site is surrounded by significant human disturbance. Therefore, these cubs may have been left unattended by the mother during the transit for a longer duration, and hence, cubs died because of prolonged starvation.”

NTCA also ruled out any suspicion in two tiger deaths at Naduvattam and Karkudi. The report said it was a common event in territorial fights between large carnivores, which depended on population demography such as density, sex ratio, mate availability, and resources. It also attributed the deaths of two male tigers in Avalanche as clear cases of poisoning, a retaliatory killing by an aggrieved farmer who lost his cattle.

Regarding the mothers of the six cubs, the statement noted that the Forest Department took several steps to identify the mothers in Segur and Chinna Coonoor area. More trap cameras were installed around the places where the cubs died to monitor the movement of the tigers. The cameras have been deployed in 40 places in the Chinna Coonoor area, and 18 places in the Segur area, and six teams have been deployed in those areas to intensify the search.

So far, the team has collected images of 15 tigers from the camera trap in the Chinna Connoor area and collected six scat samples. Five tiger images were obtained in the Segur area. All the collected samples have been sent to labs for DNA analysis to match and identify the probable mothers of the cubs.