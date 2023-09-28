Ten tiger deaths in 34 days in Nilgiris: Starvation, poisoning suspected

The deaths of 10 tigers, including six cubs, have brought the attention of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to the Nilgiris biosphere in Tamil Nadu. The deaths, occurring between August 17 and September 19, have been attributed to various reasons, including starvation, dehydration and poisoning. Among these, the Segur range of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) buffer zone saw the death of four cubs and has raised concerns about conservation and maintaining the population of tigers.

An NTCA team comprising Inspector General (South) NS Murali, Deputy Director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (Chennai) Kirupa Shankar, and Ramesh Krishnamurthy, a scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, arrived in the Nilgiris on September 25. They met the Field Director of MTR, D Venkatesh, Deputy Director of MTR Buffer Zone, P Arunkumar and District Forest Officer of Nilgiris S Gowtham. They also held discussions with veterinary doctors who conducted the post-mortems on the tigers. Later, the officials visited Chinna Connoor near Kadanad and Emerald near Avalanche where four tiger cubs and two tigresses were found dead respectively. The officials also checked whether NTCA protocols were followed when investigating the deaths of the tigers.

In the statement released on September 21 by D Venkatesh, also the Nilgiri Conservator of Forests, the six tiger cubs were estimated between two weeks to two months of age. The causes of ten deaths were attributed to starvation, poisoning and injuries sustained in fights. Two tiger cubs aged two weeks were found dead in the buffer area of MTR, while one adult tiger was found dead in the core zone of the MTR. The remaining four tiger cubs and three adult tigers were found dead in the Nilgiris Territorial Forest Division Area.

Six tiger cubs found dead in 34 days

On September 17, a cub was found dead in Chinna Coonoor of Kadanad which is located between the Nilgiris forest division and the buffer zone of the MTR. Following the death of one cub, a search was conducted in the nearby areas and three more cubs were found– one alive, two dead – on September 19. The cub, which was starved and fatigued failed to respond to treatment and succumbed to severe dehydration in the evening on September 19. The investigation found that deaths occurred due to starvation and dehydration.

On August 16 night, two cubs, just two weeks old, were found dead in the Siriyur forests of the Segur range. A preliminary investigation found signs of an adult tiger close to where dead cubs were sighted. Post-mortem results suggested that the deaths could have happened due to starvation and umbilical infection.