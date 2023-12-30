Ennore gas leak protest enters 4th day, residents demand action against CIL

Protests by Ennore residents against the Coromandel International Limited (CIL) company, which began on December 27, over an ammonia gas leak from its plant, entered the fourth day on Saturday, December 30. Protesting residents want the fertiliser manufacturing company to be permanently shut. The village welfare association heads also drafted an official complaint letter and submitted it at the M5 Ennore police station on Friday, residents said.

Madhi, resident welfare association head of Dr Sathya Vani Muthu Nagar in Ennore, said village representatives had unanimously decided to continue protesting against the company and also pursue legal action. “We want a permanent solution to ensure the safety of our lives and that is what we are protesting for, said Madhi, adding that they are awaiting the submission of Pollution Control Board (PCB) report sought by the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Southern Bench, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the ammonia gas leak.