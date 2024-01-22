5 days after Dalit girl alleged assault by DMK MLA’s son & wife, no arrests made

Five days after the Chennai police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA’s son and daughter-in-law for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old Dalit girl, no arrests have been recorded yet. According to a police source, the accused – Anto and Merlina – are absconding and a search is on to nab them.

When TNM contacted the MLA, I Karunanithi, he said that he was unaware of his son and daughter-in-law’s whereabouts, adding that he did not know about the assault. He told TNM, “They have been married for seven years now. I did not know anything about them having assaulted the girl and I don’t know where they have absconded now.”

A police officer from the Thiruvanmiyur police station in Chennai said that no arrests have been made yet since they couldn’t trace the locations of the accused using their phone numbers. A search is underway, the officer said.