Cyclonic storm likely along Tamil Nadu and Andhra coast on December 4

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, December 1, that a depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by December 3. The depression that had formed in the last 12 hours is likely to further concentrate into a deep depression by Saturday. The cyclonic storm will develop by Sunday, and likely cross the south Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu coasts between Chennai and Machilipatnam on December 4, the IMD has said. The depression is currently 800 kms southeast off the coast of Chennai.

Chennai has been receiving consistent rainfall over the past week. IMD has said that due to the current weather conditions, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will mostly receive light to moderate rainfall until December 4. Isolated areas of north Tamil Nadu and coastal regions are expected to receive very heavy rainfall from December 2 to December 4. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur on Friday in Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts.

A squally weather warning has also been issued to fishermen in Tamil Nadu as wind speeds over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday are likely to reach 45 to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph. Similarly, wind speeds over the south Andaman Sea are expected to reach 40 to 45 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea until December 4.