Chennai rains: Two die from electrocution in waterlogged streets

With continued waterlogging in several areas in Chennai city due to heavy rains, two persons have now lost their lives. A 19-year-old migrant worker was electrocuted on Thursday, November 30 in T Nagar, from where TNM reported extensive waterlogging. According to The Hindu, the victim has been identified as Izazul, hailing from Assam, who was working as a restaurant staff. Similarly a 23-year-old employee of a private firm was electrocuted near the Mambalam station at night and died on the spot.

According to reports, the T Nagar victim was killed on GN Chetty road at night when he accidentally stepped on an exposed live wire from a street light while wading through stagnant rainwater. He too died on the spot.

The other victim was crossing the waterlogged area of Lake View Road near the Mambalam station when stepped on an exposed wire and was killed. Incidentally, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian who has been visiting to waterlogged areas in Chennai had said on Thursday morning, “Because of the rains from last night and today, there is water stagnation in places in Mambalam, particularly in West Mambalam, Vadivelu Street, Lake View Road. Water from the Kothandaramar temple tank has also been overflowing into the roads. As the rains are heavy, we expect the water to drain away in a few hours. The Greater Chennai Corporation [GCC] has also deployed four to five pumps to remove the water.”