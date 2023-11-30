Waterlogging, fear of accidents, pumps in disrepair: Chennai struggles through rains

A little away from the depot, on the arterial Usman Road, heavy traffic, waterlogging and the construction work for phase 2 of the metro rail project left pedestrians vulnerable. Water that was already shin-deep rose further up due to the rush of vehicles. Drivers at the local auto stand said they were not just losing business, but were finding the roads increasingly dangerous. “In Pondy Bazaar, Aranganathar subway is blocked because of flooding. There is waterlogging in CIT Colony subway as well. There is water stagnating in all the ways to exit the area. We’re not able to drive through it because the engine gets switched off,” said Muthu, one of the drivers.

Pointing to his new auto, he added, “I’ve just spent Rs 1 lakh for this auto. The brakes failed because of stagnant water near Kathipara Junction. I lost control and bumped into another vehicle. Now my auto has sustained damages.”

The auto drivers also said that the waterlogging that had begun a little after the rains on November 29 at 4 pm had barely reduced since. Similarly, further away on Sivagnanam Street, water stagnation has not subsided since 5 pm the same day. “The Greater Chennai Corporation said the mayor came to T Nagar and surveyed the situation. But they only took her till Nair Road where there is no water and drove her away. They didn’t bring her to areas like this. This road joins Venkatnarayana Road, but it’s practically impassable. Vehicles are breaking down so we’re having to walk through this water,” said Sivarahulan, a resident who lives on the first floor of a building in the locality.

Just off Sivagnanam Street, is Nana Street which was no better off. Amirthalingam, tea shop owner at the junction of these two streets said Nana street gets waterlogged every year. “It has been like this for twenty years, no matter which party is in power. The Corporation office is nearby, there is a post office and an SBI bank nearby, yet they don’t pay any attention to this locality.” Amirthalingam said a mother and child had fallen in the water while walking the street earlier in the day. Worse, he points out an electric box that has come loose and is teetering near the water surface. “I’ve complained to the authorities, but they are being apathetic.” He also alleged that mayor R Priya has not visited the area.