Congress open to supporting TVK, DMK calls it ‘backstabbing’

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has begun talks with other parties after emerging as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats, yet falling short of the 10 seats needed for a majority to form a government.

The Congress, which is currently in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance, has indicated its willingness to support the TVK-led government, reportedly with a key condition that the party should not seek the backing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or any of its allies. The party has won five seats in the state.

Confirming the development, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said Vijay had formally sought the Congress’s support.

In a press meet, Venugopal said, “INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government committed to protecting the constitution in letter and spirit. INC is determined not to let BJP and its proxies run the government of Tamil Nadu in any manner.”

However, it is not yet clear whether the Congress will extend outside support or join the government.

The TVK has also reportedly reached out to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) through party MP Su Venkatesan. The CPI (M) had won two seats.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said the party’s state committee would decide on the matter at its upcoming meeting.

Other allies in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) have so far remain non-committal in support of the TVK forming government.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan said the party has not taken a decision and would consult its Left partners. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Premalatha Vijayakant also declined to commit support, stating that her party would continue in the SPA.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which won two seats as part of the DMK alliance, has also ruled out backing the TVK. Party president Kader Mohideen said the IUML would continue in the DMK-led alliance and that the TVK had neither sought its support nor would the party extend any.

Meanwhile, signals from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have been mixed.

While senior leader OS Maniyan denied any talks with the TVK and ruled out support, party functionary and Lalgudi MLA Leema Rose Martin said that discussions were underway and could conclude amicably and even backed Edappadi K Palaniswami as Chief Minister.

The Congress’s position has triggered sharp reactions from the DMK. Party spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the Congress’s electoral gains were due to its alliance with the DMK, noting that it had won five of the 28 seats it contested.