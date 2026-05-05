KC Venugopal says TVK has asked for support, state Congress unit to decide

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Vijay’s TVK has reached out to them for support. He added that state Congress leaders have been directed to take a decision on Vijay’s request. He was speaking at a press meet on May 5.

“INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government committed to protecting the constitution in letter and spirit. INC is determined not to let BJP and its proxies run the government of Tamil Nadu in any manner,” Venugopal said.

While the TVK emerged as the single largest party, they have not managed to cross the halfway mark.

118 seats are needed for a simple majority in the

234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The TVK won 108 seats, falling short by around 10. The DMK-led alliance secured 73 seats. The DMK won in 59 seats. The Congress won in five of the 28 seats it contested. The VCK, CPI and CPI(M] won two seats each.

Earlier in the day, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the party has not taken any decision on extending support to Vijay. He added that any such move would be made only in consultation with Left allies.

DMDK leader, Premalatha Vijayakant also declined to make any commitment to Vijay, adding that the party intends to continue in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the DMK.

The Left parties meanwhile said that they will decide when the time comes.