VCK, DMDK remain non-committal on supporting Vijay to form govt

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Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu, is yet to secure the numbers required to form a government, with key smaller parties holding the power.

Even as TVK looks for post-poll alliances, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) have indicated that they are not ready to commit support at this stage.

In the 234-member Assembly, 118 seats are needed for a simple majority. TVK has won 108 seats, falling short by around 10. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance has secured 73 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance has won 53 seats.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, whose party won two seats in the DMK alliance, said the party has not taken any decision on supporting Vijay. He pointed out that any such move would be made only in consultation with its Left Allies.

“Whether it is now or in the future, all major decisions will be taken together with the Communist parties,” he said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] have won two seats each in the DMK alliance.

Thirumavalavan also said that TVK was not treated as a principal opponent during the campaign. Instead, the alliance’s focus was on preventing the AIADMK-BJP front from gaining strength, he added.

Meanwhile, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant also did not mention offering support to TVK. She said the party continues to remain part of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK and extended her wishes to Vijay.

Other parties with fewer seats include the Indian National Congress (INC) with five seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) with four seats and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with two seats.

TNM has earlier reported that the Congress has been in talks with TVK in recent days, anticipating a post-poll support.

Also, since VCK and PMK have historically been at odds, it could make TVK difficult to bring together a broad coalition without any standoffs.

Despite the lack of firm commitments from some parties, Vijay is expected to initiate the process of forming the government and meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday.

Arrangements are also reportedly underway for the swearing-in ceremony at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.