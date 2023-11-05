Coimbatore, Tirupur weavers, TN spinning mill owners go on strike

Citing sustained losses, the Tamil Nadu Open-ended Spinning Mills Association (OSMA) has called for a strike from November 7 to 30. Additionally, master weavers from Coimbatore and Tirupur districts began a strike on Sunday, November 5. Speaking to media persons at a press conference on Saturday before calling the strike, G Arulmozhi, president of OSMA said that mills have steadily been on the decline for the last ten years. “This year, mills have been running in losses. According to our latest survey, 30 mills have already stopped production. Of the over 600 mills in the state, nearly all are functioning only at 50% capacity,” Arulmozhi said. OSMA has now put forward a list of demands from the Union and state governments.

Mill owners want the Union government to stop the export of cotton waste–a raw material for them–and ensure the over 600 mills in the state have adequate supply. Further, they have demanded that the Union government assign separate Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes to their products. “OSMA provides 30% of the yarn used in textile production in Tamil Nadu. About 20 years back, there were only about 100 mills in the state. There are over 600 mills now. We are producing Rs 50 to 60 lakh worth of yarn. Only if a separate HSN code is assigned will the government know how much we’re producing,” Aruzmozhi said.

Thirdly, OSMA also wants the Union government to revoke its Viscose Staple Fibres (VSF) quality control order issued in December 2022 regarding the import of these fibres. According to the order, any variants of VSF sold in India must conform to the Bureau of India Standards (BIS). Additionally, OSMA has also asked that the Union government revoke the 11% import tax on cotton.