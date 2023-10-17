TNM Ground Report: Struggling Coimbatore MSMEs reel under steep power tariff hike

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in Coimbatore is reeling under the effects of a hike in power tariff. The hike in peak hour and fixed charges has further worsened the condition of MSMEs which are already grappling with GST and a hike in raw material prices. TNM visited several manufacturing units in Coimbatore to know how the power tariff hike has impacted the MSME industries.

In the cluster of four CNC mill industries in Peelamedu of Coimbatore, Kalyana Sundaram, the owner of one of the 30,000-odd MSMEs told TNM that he is paying Rs 16,524 as a fixed power charge every two months after the state government introduced a new tariff last September . “It was just Rs 3,780 before the implementation. Now, I need to pay a monthly salary of one employee as a fixed charge,” he lamented. The industry he runs requires 53 kW of power which falls under a 50-112 kW slab. He needs to pay Rs 300 per kW every two months against the Rs 70 he paid before the tariff hike. He also needed to pay 15% of the consumption of power as peak hour charges which had no mention on his Electricity Board (EB) card. He pointed out that there is no separate meter to monitor peak hour usage. For 3,820 units of consumption, Sundaram paid Rs 35,394 as an electricity bill before September 2022. After the new tariff, he paid Rs 61,720 for just 2,290 units.

“I started this unit 20 years ago and I employed 20 workers including migrant workers and ran those machines for almost 20 hours. But now, I let go of half of the employees, and our production hours have been reduced to 10 to 11 hours a day,” Sundaram noted adding that he could not compensate for the power tariff hike by raising the production cost all at one go as manufacturers are already dealing with hike in raw material prices. “We have no other option but to close the units,” he said.