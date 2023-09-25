Tamil Nadu: 40,000 MSMEs observe strike protesting hike in power tariff

Nearly 40,000 Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) have closed shops in Tamil Nadu on Monday, September 25, protesting against the hike in power tariff by the state government. The MSME Associations along with other protesting organisations, under the banner of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation, are demanding for peak hour charges to be scrapped, fixed charges to be reduced to previous levels and cancellation of multi-year tariff policy. They have also urged the government to not increase the yearly hike over 1 per cent.

Protests are being held across all districts with a large number of industries in Coimbatore, Trichy, Tirupur, Madurai and Erode districts, shutting down their operations. According to the office bearers of Laghu Udyog Bharati in Tamil Nadu, an organisation that works towards protecting micro and small scale industries, around 15,000 manufacturing units and 25,000 service sector units remain shut on Monday.

The state will lose out on Rs 5,000 crore as revenue on Monday, claimed Sivakumar, Coimbatore District head, Laghu Udhyog Bharati. “Around 3 crore workers including permanent, contract and migrant workers are losing out on their pay today. We have a 7-point-demand for the Chief Minister of TN MK Stalin to consider,” Sivakumar said.