Coimbatore sees heavy rains, many areas inundated

As Coimbatore received 81.5 mm of rain in the 24-hour period ending on the morning of Saturday, December 9, the city has been witnessing waterlogging, inundation of roads and bridges, and traffic congestion. With heavy rains lashing Coimbatore on the night of December 8, people in many urban and rural places across the district were affected. With the city roads flooded, road connectivity was disrupted. Langa Corner Bridge, Kikkani Roundana, and Singanallur Road were inundated, and waterlogging under the Avinashi road bridge caused a traffic jam.

The India Meteorological Department classifies a rainfall amount between 64.5 mm to 124.4 mm in a day as heavy rain.The Peelamedu locality received the highest amount of rainfall (108.20 mm). Sulur received 80 mm of rainfall while the Coimbatore South region received 78 mm, followed by Annamalai taluk (52 mm), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (46 mm), Chinnakalar in Valparai taluk (49 mm), Podanur railway station (43 mm), Kinathukadavu taluk and Madukkarai taluk (around 40 mm each) in the same 24-hour period.