Why flood water in Chennai did not drain for days

While storm water drains do play a role in combating water logging on roads, experts say there is only so much it can do when it rains heavily like it did in Chennai recently.

There are other man-made factors which did have an impact on slowing the draining process, the main one being large scale encroachments of water bodies across the city.

Speaking to TNM, Professor M Karmegam, a former director with the Centre for Water Resources, Anna University, Chennai, said most water bodies in and around Chennai, where rainwater flows into have been encroached by industries and housing colonies. Many of them have also been turned into dumping yards, making it difficult for excess water to be accomodated.

“I’m of the opinion that Chennai ideally shouldn’t have had any floods because rainwater from the various water bodies in the city was supposed to automatically flow to the sea without much problem. But now because the waterways are encroached, water is not able to flow out quickly,” says Professor Karmegam. He also went on to address the issue of diminishing irrigation tanks in the city, which used to store huge amounts of water for the purpose of agriculture. These tanks and agricultural lands, which used to absorb rainwater, he says, have now been converted into urban areas.