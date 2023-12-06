Marooned in Perumbakkam: Residents struggle without water, food, power for 2 days

Hundreds of people waded through waist-high water, scampering and fighting with each other to find a place in a truck that could hardly fit 20 people. Several others queued up to collect water bottles and biscuit packets, while many fell into the water in the process. This was not a scene from a refugee camp of migrants but from a residential area in Chennai’s Perumbakkam region, where life has been thrown out of gear following the cyclone Michaung-induced floods.

“We cannot blame the people. These are people with ailing parents and small children, who have been living without food, water and electricity for more than two days,” Raghunandan, a resident of Embassy Residency, an apartment complex in Perumbakkam, which was severely inundated tells TNM.

Residents, whom TNM spoke to on Wednesday, December 6, complained that they had been reaching out to officials for help for the last two days, but no one had turned up.