CM Stalin seeks Rs 5,060 crore as interim disaster relief fund from Union govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought Rs 5,060 crores as interim flood relief from the Union government. He wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the money to handle the damages caused by cyclone Michaung this week. Speaking to TNM on Monday, CM Stalin had said that the state government was planning to ask Rs 5,000 crore from the Union. Heavy rains battered Chennai from December 2 to 4, causing widespread damages in the city, with some parts still under water.

According to a press statement, CM Stalin, in his letter, has pointed out that Tamil Nadu witnessed unprecedented rainfall, especially in four districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. He also added that there has been severe infrastructural damages, including on roads, bridges and public buildings, in addition to livelihood losses of thousands of people. Further, he had also said that a detailed assessment of damages was underway, and once a complete report was prepared, a request for additional funds would be sent.