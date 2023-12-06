CM Stalin seeks Rs 5,060 crore as interim disaster relief fund from Union govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought Rs 5,060 crores as interim flood relief from the Union government. He wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the money to handle the damages caused by cyclone Michaung this week. Speaking to TNM on Monday, CM Stalin had said that the state government was planning to ask Rs 5,000 crore from the Union. Heavy rains battered Chennai from December 2 to 4, causing widespread damages in the city, with some parts still under water.
According to a press statement, CM Stalin, in his letter, has pointed out that Tamil Nadu witnessed unprecedented rainfall, especially in four districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. He also added that there has been severe infrastructural damages, including on roads, bridges and public buildings, in addition to livelihood losses of thousands of people. Further, he had also said that a detailed assessment of damages was underway, and once a complete report was prepared, a request for additional funds would be sent.
, the CM had said that the top priority of the state government was to carry out relief and restoration work in Chennai. He also said that though several precautionary measures were put in place before the rains, it was unprecedented heavy rainfall. “Compared to 2015 floods, people are not affected so much and you can see that,” he said. In December 2015, Chennai was heavily flooded after receiving 494 mm of rainfall in a span of 24 hours, following which it was declared a disaster zone.
Also Read: