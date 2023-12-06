Chennai floods: Traffic, subways and train updates for Dec 6

As the water level continues to reduce in some parts of Chennai, a few train services have been restored. Besides trains, several subways that remained shut due to flooding, have been reopened for traffic. Many parts of Chennai have been submerged due to the heavy rains caused by cyclone Michaung.
Here are the latest traffic and travel related updates:
Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services that are restored:
Chennai Egmore to Chengalpattu with 30 minutes frequency
Chennai Beach to Arakkonam with 45 minutes frequency
Tiruvottiyur to Sullurupeta with hourly frequency
Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has commenced its full fledged operation in all routes as per its regular schedule, which can be viewed . CMRL has also announced that arrangements have been made at the station to issue plastic token tickets, as booking tickets via online is not functioning due to network issues.
“Due to cell phone network issues across Chennai, online means of booking tickets for metro travel are not functioning temporarily. Metrorail smart card holders can travel using them. Singara Chennai cards also depend on external networks and are not currently functioning in reliability. Arrangements have been made to issue plastic token tickets at the station ticket counters for passengers to travel on metro rail network.”
Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has said that the green corridors of Airport to Anna Salai and ECR are still maintained. Stating that other roads have a water-logging of at least one foot, GCP advised the public to utilise the green corridors for emergency purposes. Further, it also stated that traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam road due to water release from Puzhal lake. GCP also said that the District Disaster Response Teams (DDRT) teams are working in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Highways department in clearing major water logging.
The subways that remain closed due to waterlogging are:
Ganesapuram subway
Sembium (Perambur) subway
Villivakkam subway
Duraisamy subway
Rangarajapuram
CB road subway
Vyasarpadi subway
Thiruvotriyur, Manickam Nagar subway
Choolaimedu, Loyola Subway.
Aranganathan Subway (one way opened)
Kathirvedu Subway
The trains that have a change of origin stations on December 6:
Train No. 22160 MGR Chennai Central - Mumbai CSMT Express will be operated from Tiruttani
Train No. 12164 MGR Chennai Central - Mumbai LTT Express will be operated from Tiruttani
Train No.12679 MGR Chennai Central - Coimbatore Intercity Express will be operated from Katpadi
Train No. 12607 MGR Chennai Central - KSRBengaluru Express Lalbagh Express will be operated from Katpadi
Shortly terminated trains:
Train No. 16090 Jolarpettai - MGR Chennai Central Yelagiri Express will be short terminated at Arakkonam
Train No. 22159 Mumbai CSMT - MGR Chennai Central Express - Journey commenced on 04.12.2023 will be short terminated at Tiruttani
Train No.12163 Mumbai LTT - MGR Chennai Central Express - Journey Commenced on 05.12.2023 will be short terminated at Tiruttani
Train No.12711 Vijayawada - MGR Chennai Central Pinakini Express - Journey commencing on 06.12.2023 will be short terminated at Gudur
Train No.12712 MGR Chennai Central - Wijayawada Pinakini Express - Journey commencing on 06.12.2023 will be operated from Gudur
Train No.12680 Coimbatore - MGR Chennai Central Intercity Express Journey Commencing on 06.12.2023 will be short terminated at Katpadi
Train No.12610 Mysore - MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express - Journey Commencing on 06.12.2023 will be short terminated at Katpadi
Trains that are cancelled:
Train No.06037 MGR Chennai Central - Mysore Vande Bharat Special
Train No.06038 Mysore - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Special
Train No.12028 KSR Bengaluru- MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express
Train No.12027 MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express
Train No.16057 MGR Chennai Central - Tirupati Saptagiri Express
Train No.16053 MGR Chennai Central - Tirupati Express
Train No.16058 Tirupati - MGR Chennai Central Saptagiri Express
Train No.16054 Tirupati- MGR Chennai Central Express
Train No. 16203 MGR Chennai Central - Tirupati Garudadri Express
Train No.16204 Tirupati - MGR Chennai Central Garudadri Express
Train No.12640 KSR Bengaluru- MGR Chennai Central Brindavan Express
Train No.12244 Coimbatore - MGR Chennai Central Shatabdi Express
Train No.20678 Vijayawada - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express
Train No.12676 Coimbatore - MGR Chennai Central Kovai Express
Train No.12686 Mangaluru Central - Chennai Central Superfast Express
Train No.22638 Mangaluru Central - Chennai Central West Coast Express