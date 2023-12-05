TNM Exclusive: CM Stalin says relief and restoration top priority after Chennai rains

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the top priority of the state government is to carry out relief and restoration work in Chennai. Speaking to TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed on Tuesday, December 5, CM Stalin also said that his government will seek Rs 5,000 crores from the Union government for carrying out relief works. Heavy rains lashed Chennai over the past two days causing complete havoc in the city. Several areas still remain under water and at least eight persons have died in rain-related incidents.

The CM said that several precautionary measures were put in place before the rains, and there was planning. “Compared to 2015 floods, people are not affected so much and you can see that,” he said. In December 2015, Chennai was heavily flooded after receiving 494 mm of rainfall in a span of 24 hours, following which it was declared a disaster zone.

CM Stalin also said that while water level has been receding gradually, it will reduce completely by Wednesday. “We have evacuated people and kept them in camps. We have to make sure they reach their homes. And then others who are impacted, according to what issues they are facing we will help them. For that, we have asked the Union Government for Rs 5,000 crores. DMK MPs will speak about this in Parliament today,” he said.