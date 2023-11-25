‘Cheri’ remark: BJP’s Khushbu refuses to take down post, reiterates word was French

“Why do I need to apologise for my statement when I did not mean to hurt Scheduled Caste people?” Khushbu asked at the press meet, adding that the word ‘cheri’ has been used even in government records. “What is the meaning of Velachery and Chemmenchery? You are Tamil people, right? You tell me what the meaning of cheri is,” she told reporters. People in the (cinema) industry and other places she has worked at would know that she never used abusive or hurtful language, she added.

Slamming Congress leaders who condemned her for using the word, Khushbu alleged the Congress party did not have the guts to question the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party member who posted abusive comments on X. “My post was meant for DMK only. Why are people from the Congress party crying over this matter? Is Congress now the spokesperson of DMK?” she asked.