BJP’s Khushbu draws flak for saying ‘cheri’, later claims it’s a French word

Actor turned politician Khushbu Sundar found herself in the middle of a controversy after she used the word ‘cheri’ in a post on X (formerly Twitter) condemning members from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Tamil word ‘cheri’ refers to slums but is derogatorily used to refer to ill-mannered, crass behaviour. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician was responding to a post from a DMK supporter who accused Khushbu of remaining silent during the Manipur issue but speaking about women’s safety when actor Mansoor Ali Khan made disparaging comments about actor Trisha.
Khushbu’s post from November 21 said, “This is what DMK goons do. Use foul language. But this is what they are taught. To insult a woman. Sorry I can't speak your cheri language but I would suggest waking up and look at what was spoken and action taken. And if DMK does not teach you about laws, then shame on you for being a lawyer and shame on your leader for having idiots like you around him. MK Stalin [Tamil Nadu Chief Minister] beware of the bunch of fools who are out there to destroy you.”
The politician was criticised for the casteist and classist usage of the word ‘cheri’. One X user pointed out how ‘cheri’ is offensive and discriminatory. They said, “Use of such casteist language in a casual manner is deeply disappointing. 'Cheri behaviour' is not just offensive but perpetuates discrimination. Typical sanghi and inhuman behaviour.”
Another X user pointed out how it was the downtrodden and marginalised who paved the way for Khushbu’s rise in the film industry and demanded an apology from her. He said, “‘Cheri’ language it seems. Despicable! It is the downtrodden, oppressed, poor and many such folks who made you such a humongous success in Tamil cinema and you owe them the good life you have today. I strongly condemn this classist, casteist choice of words; apologise.”
After the criticism rolled in, Khushbu issued another statement on Wednesday, November 23, stating that she was referring to the French word ‘chéri', which means beloved. Sharing the French word and its English translation, Khushbu said, “How funny to see an outrage from a bunch of selective crowds over my language in my tweet. The same are mute spectators to an outrage of women's modesty. Would like to educate the educated illiterates a little about it. My tweet is laced with sarcasm. 'Cheri' is a word in French that means beloved or loved. It was used in that context to show the troll from the goon’s party that I share love with.”
She further said, “I have always been proud of the values instilled in me by my mother. I am someone who has always been in the forefront for the rights of the underprivileged. Discrimination is in your dirty heads when you jump to conclusions without applying your minds. So, as always, I say, take a long walk. You will always be those following to gain two minutes of fame and expect my individual reaction. Sorry guys, you are not worth it.”
However, even her clarification was met with widespread criticism. Several people called her out for issuing a phoney explanation after using a casteist and classist slur. One user said, “Quoting random French dictionaries when you use an anti-Dalit slur. Just how shameless can TN-BJP leaders be?”
Others pointed out how Khushbu could have apologised and moved on for using the slur but instead gave an elaborate explanation that was illogical. Journalist Sanjeevee Sadagopan said, “Ma'am, that reason seems quite trivial for using that term. Instead, you could have expressed regret and moved on, rather than offering such an illogical explanation, or you could've simply ignored it. Anyone who can understand even basic Tamil can understand what it is.”