BJP’s Khushbu draws flak for saying ‘cheri’, later claims it’s a French word

Actor turned politician Khushbu Sundar found herself in the middle of a controversy after she used the word ‘cheri’ in a post on X (formerly Twitter) condemning members from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Tamil word ‘cheri’ refers to slums but is derogatorily used to refer to ill-mannered, crass behaviour. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician was responding to a post from a DMK supporter who accused Khushbu of remaining silent during the Manipur issue but speaking about women’s safety when actor Mansoor Ali Khan made disparaging comments about actor Trisha.

Khushbu’s post from November 21 said, “This is what DMK goons do. Use foul language. But this is what they are taught. To insult a woman. Sorry I can't speak your cheri language but I would suggest waking up and look at what was spoken and action taken. And if DMK does not teach you about laws, then shame on you for being a lawyer and shame on your leader for having idiots like you around him. MK Stalin [Tamil Nadu Chief Minister] beware of the bunch of fools who are out there to destroy you.”