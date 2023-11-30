Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy to very heavy rains

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvalluvar will receive heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas on Thursday, November 30. In anticipation of this, the state government announced that schools and colleges would remain closed. Earlier on Wednesday, IMD had also warned that a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by December 2.

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms has been predicted for Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts in Tamil Nadu and for neighbouring Pudhuchery.

On November 29, Puzhal recorded the highest rainfall with 114.5 mm. Pallikaranai received the next highest rainfall with 92.2 mm, Anna University 80.5 mm and Nandanam received 79 mm. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) who have been clearing water said that all subways in the city, except for Rangarajapuram 2-wheeler subway, are open. There is some waterlogging in Manickam Nagar, Gengu Reddy, Perambur High Road and Madley subways, but they remain operational.