Cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal, TN to receive heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the low pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm by Saturday, December 2. IMD has now also issued an orange alert for parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the Met Department, the low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea has intensified and is expected to develop into a depression by November 30. The depression is likely to move northwestwards and develop into a cyclonic storm over the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal later this week.

Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 29 to December 3. From December 1 to 3, heavy rainfall is particularly likely in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will witness thunderstorms on November 29. With similar weather predicted for November 30 as well, wind speeds are also expected to pick up to 30 to 40 kmph. By December 3, IMD says that wind speed may reach 55 kmph over central Bay of Bengal and that squally weather with wind speed reaching 70 kmph is expected to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen from the Tamil Nadu to Odisha coasts, who are at deep sea, have been advised to return to land by the evening of November 29. Further, IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea until December 3.