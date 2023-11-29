Chennai: Holiday declared for educational institutions on Nov 30 due to heavy rains

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai on Thursday, November 30, due to heavy rains.

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced that low pressure over the Bay of Bengal was intensifying into a depression and that it is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm by December 2.

The Met Department had further warned that heavy rains with thunderstorms are to be expected in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Pudhucherry. Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Wednesday with Zone 6, Kolathur receiving the highest amount of rain (62.4 mm) in just one hour between 6 and 7pm. Zone 7, Ambattur received the next highest amount of rain with 54.3 mm, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The GCC also said that the Perambur High Road subway has been closed due to water logging. There is water logging in Gengu Reddy, Nungambakkam, Duraisamy and Aranganathan subways as well, but these remain optional, the GCC further announced.