Ambasamudram custody torture: Ex-ASP Balveer Singh, 13 others to face trial in October

Two years after allegations of custodial torture surfaced in Ambasamudram of Tamil Nadu, former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh and 13 other officers are set to stand trial. The proceedings will begin on October 13, with summons issued to all the witnesses.

Balveer and the co-accused are alleged to have tortured at least 15 detainees, including two minors, across three police stations – Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi, and Vikramasingapuram. The victims accused the officers of torturing them in brutal ways, including using cutting pliers and stones to break teeth.

The case first came to light on March 26, 2023, when three men released a video describing the torture they were subjected to at Ambasamudram police station. One of them, Chellappa, said his brother was sexually assaulted and kicked in the chest, while others described being beaten and mutilated by Balveer and his team. More victims came forward soon after, repeating similar accounts.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, all 14 officers appeared before Judicial Magistrate K Sathya, on Monday, September 15, where the charges, filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, were formally explained to them. They pleaded not guilty.

The accused include Balveer Singh, Murugesh, Karthik Babu, Esakkiraja, Sadham Hussein, Manikandan, Rajakumari, B. Rajakumari, Abraham Joseph, Ramalingam, Sudalai, Vignesh, Muthu Selvakumaran, and Vivek Andrews.

Balveer was first booked in April 2023, for the charges of causing hurt with weapons and causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, as well as for criminal intimidation. That month, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced his suspension, declaring that his government “will not tolerate human rights violations in police stations.” However, the suspension was revoked in January 2024.

The trial has faced repeated delays, largely due to the absence of Balveer, as he skipped 14 of 26 hearings. Frustrated by the lack of progress, survivor Chellappa told TNM in July, “The case has been buried. I am now leading a peaceful life with my family. I don’t believe anything will come from this case.”