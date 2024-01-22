Tamil Nadu govt revokes suspension of IPS officer Balveer Singh accused of custodial torture

The Tamil Nadu government has revoked the suspension order of IPS officer Balveer Singh, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was accused of torturing detainees, including minors from marginalised communities. The brutal torture of the victims came to light in 2023 and it was revealed that Balveer took each of the victims into a room and plucked their teeth out with cutting pliers, with other policemen holding their legs and arms. He was also alleged to have crushed the testicles of two people who were taken into custody.

The allegations caused a major uproar, leading to Balveer Singh's suspension and registration of cases against him. He had allegedly tortured around 15 suspects in three different police stations - Kallidaikurichi, Vikramasingapuram and Ambasamudram.