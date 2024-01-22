Tamil Nadu govt revokes suspension of IPS officer Balveer Singh accused of custodial torture

The Tamil Nadu government has revoked the suspension order of IPS officer Balveer Singh, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was accused of torturing detainees, including minors from marginalised communities. The brutal torture of the victims came to light in 2023 and it was revealed that Balveer took each of the victims into a room and plucked their teeth out with cutting pliers, with other policemen holding their legs and arms. He was also alleged to have crushed the testicles of two people who were taken into custody.
The allegations caused a major uproar, leading to Balveer Singh's suspension and registration of cases against him. He had allegedly tortured around 15 suspects in three different police stations - Kallidaikurichi, Vikramasingapuram and Ambasamudram.
The revoking of Balveer’s suspension comes days after the to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal to appear before it on March 1, 2024.
In the mail sent to the DGP, the NHRC has mentioned TNM’s story ‘ ,’ in which we reported that the police has inquired into the matter. “The Commission takes a serious view of non receipt of response to its directions by the DGP … and directs its Registry to issue summons to the DGP,” the summons read.
An FIR was registered against Balveer in April last year under sections 324 (causing hurt by weapons), 326 (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506/1 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, an allegation that was made against the IPS officer for which he was booked under Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been dropped. Three days after the FIR was filed, the case was transferred to the CB-CID.
