A look at 27 custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu: Most victims were poor and marginalised

For P Marimuthu, July 30, 2025 was supposed to mark the end of a long episode of harassment by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. A day ago, the 48-year-old tribal man had been acquitted by an Udumalpet court in a ganja case—one that activists say he was falsely accused in. The continuous harassment he had faced in connection with the case had made him shift residence to Suryanelli in Kerala, from his home at the Mel Kurumalai settlement in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.

After finishing the paperwork related to his acquittal, Marimuthu was on the bus back to Suryanelli when he was apprehended again at the state border for allegedly possessing leopard teeth. He was taken into custody by the Kerala Excise Department and later handed over to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. Activists allege that he was illegally detained at the Udumalpet Forest Range Office that night.

Around 4.30 am on July 31, Marimuthu was found dead in the bathroom of the range office. While the official version is that he took his own life, injuries on his body indicated brutal custodial torture. His family said that Marimuthu had injuries on his hands, head, and neck. This was not the only case, where the Forest Department came under scrutiny for custodial deaths. In April 2025, Senthil, arrested for elephant poaching by the Pennagaram range forest department was found dead in the Pennagaram reserve forest, a fortnight after his alleged escape from custody.

But it is Tamil Nadu police who have the most blood on its hands when it comes to custodial deaths. Marimuthu’s death came exactly a month after Ajith Kumar , a security guard at the Badrakaliamman Temple in Sivaganga district, died in police custody on June 28. Ajith Kumar, who was detained for questioning in connection with a theft case, had been brutally assaulted in custody.

These deaths are not isolated incidents—data compiled by human rights organisation People’s Watch shows that law enforcers in the state faced allegations of torture after 32 people died in custody during the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime between May 2021 and August 2025.

While two of these deaths have been blamed on the Forest Department, the Prohibition Enforcement wing under the Excise Department and Juvenile Justice Department have been accused of causing the death of two other suspects. All the rest died, allegedly, due to police excesses. Significantly, 40% of the victims were from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities

TNM looked at 27 of these deaths and our analysis of the data for the past four years shows that nine people were declared brought dead to the hospital from police stations, while seven were brought dead from prisons after they were remanded to judicial custody.