AIADMK fields slain BSP leader Armstrong’s wife Porkodi from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Sunday, March 29, released its final list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, taking its total announced nominees to 167.

Among the names is Porkodi, wife of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong, who has been fielded from the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency. Porkodi, who was removed from the BSP last year following differences with state president P Anandan, is set to make her electoral debut.

Expressing confidence, she said she expects a decisive victory and reiterated her demand for justice in her husband’s murder on July 5, 2024. She credited AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for consistently raising the issue in the Assembly and said leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have also extended their support.

“This election is important to me. I want justice for my husband, and I have been fighting for it,” she said.

The list also includes former ministers B Valarmathi and S Gokul Indira, who will contest from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar, respectively.

P Santhanakrishnan has been named as the party’s candidate from Kolathur, where he will face Chief Minister MK Stalin. Meanwhile, Aadi Rajaram will contest from Chepauk-Triplicane, taking on DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In other constituencies, Virugambakkam, Velachery, T Nagar, and RK Nagar have been allotted to Virugai Ravi, MK Ashok, T Nagar Sathya, and RS Rajesh, respectively.

The AIADMK had earlier announced candidates for 150 seats in two phases.