Tamil Nadu Polls: AIADMK releases second list, retains 46 sitting MLAs

The AIADMK released its second list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Friday, March 27. A total of 127 candidates were announced, taking the total tally so far to 150. With 65 seats allotted to allies, 19 nominees remain to be declared.

The list includes a mix of incumbents and veterans, with 46 sitting MLAs, 26 former legislators, and six former MPs being fielded.

In Bodinaickanur, from where former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is likely to contest, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has nominated VT Narayanasamy. Panneerselvam had recently shifted his loyalties to the DMK after a bitter feud with the AIADMK.

Similarly, in Orathanadu, previously represented by former Minister R Vaithilingam, who has also shifted to the DMK, the party has nominated M Sekar.

In Coimbatore district, the party is contesting nine out of 10 seats, leaving Coimbatore North to its ally, the BJP. Seven sitting MLAs from the district have been retained, while former MLA Amman K Arjunan has been shifted to Coimbatore South after his previous constituency was allocated to the BJP.

Meanwhile, former Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, an eight-time MLA from Avinashi, has not been renominated, with the seat going to the BJP as part of alliance arrangements.

Among smaller allies, the Singa Thamizhar Munnetra Kazhagam has been allotted Mannachanallur. The Puthiya Needhi Katchi, led by A C Shanmugam, has said it will contest two seats, including Madurai Central.

Another NDA constituent, the Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), has also announced its candidates. Party president Ravi Pachamuthu, alongside founder TR Paarivendhar, said that Venkatesan will contest from Pallavaram and Saranya Anbazhagan from Kunnam. The party also indicated it would use the AIADMK’s “Two Leaves” symbol.

Shanmugam, meanwhile, said his party would contest using a mix of symbols—opting for the BJP’s “Lotus” in one constituency and the AIADMK’s “Two Leaves” in another. The choice of symbols has reportedly been a point of friction within the alliance, with earlier reports suggesting that the AIADMK was unhappy about smaller allies preferring the BJP’s symbol, delaying seat-sharing negotiations.

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled for April 23, 2026.

