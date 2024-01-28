‘Today’s filmmakers cannot bear criticism’: Vijay’s dad director SA Chandrasekar

Popular actor ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s father and director SA Chandrasekar has said that Tamil movies relied predominantly on the hero’s star power these days rather than on content. He added that the power of good screenplays was no longer of importance to current directors and audiences. Chandrasekar, who was speaking at a pre-release event for director Ezhil’s Desingu Raja 2, also seemed to make veiled remarks against Vijay’s latest blockbuster Leo. The director has over 70 south Indian films to his name and had introduced Vijay as a child actor in his 1984 movie Vetri starring Vijayakant.

Chandrasekar said, “For a movie to be successful, the content should be good. The screenplay should be so good that the film should succeed no matter who the hero is. That is the sign of a good movie. My son Vijay has acted in so many films, but Thulladha Manamum Thullum [1999, directed by Ezhil] was a milestone in his life. There are about 10 such films that were a milestone for him. Two of those films’ directors are here before me — Perarasu and Ezhil. For an actor to come up in their career, the director plays a key role.” He went on to add, “Thulladha Manamum Thullum celebrated its silver anniversary. Was Vijay a big superstar at the time it came out? No. The screenplay elevated him. It was only after this film that his fanbase in Kerala expanded.”

Chandrasekar rued the fact that current Kollywood films were more focused on star appeal rather than the story. “These days no one has any respect for the screenplay. As long as they get a hero, they can make any kind of film. Today’s audiences have started watching movies for the sake of the hero. They don’t care about the plot or the screenplay. Because of the hero, the film runs well in theatres, so the directors think they’re big. Don’t get me wrong, I am speaking from my heart. All I mean to say is that if those films had better content, they would do even better.”