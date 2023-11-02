Actor Vijay fuels speculations of political entry, says he will fulfil people’s command

Vijay further took a purported jibe at actor Rajinikanth in his speech. While narrating a story about two men who went to hunt in a forest, he said, “There were many creatures in the forest like deer, rabbits, elephants, crows, eagles…” When Vijay uttered the word Eagle, the audience erupted with loud cheers. Two months ago, in his speech during the film Jailer’s audio launch, Rajinikanth had said that no matter how hard a crow tries to compete with an eagle, it cannot soar as high as an eagle.

A few of Vijay’s recent actions have added fuel to the speculation that he will soon enter politics. Earlier in June, Vijay participated in an event to felicitate students who had passed out of Class 10 and Class 12. In the event, he expressed displeasure with the way the political parties are functioning and asked first-time voters to be mindful of their choices. “You are tomorrow’s voters. You will be electing the future leaders. We are poking our own eyes with our hands, by getting money for votes. Consider a politician giving Rs 1000 to a voter in a constituency that has 1.5 lakh voters. How much he must have given as a bribe, nearly 15 crore? If a person gives a bribe of Rs 15 crore think how much he must have earned before that! I want all this to be a part of your educational system. There will be a change if you go and tell your parents that they should not get money to vote,” he said.

Vijay’s Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a welfare organisation run by his fans, also contested the local body elections in Tamil Nadu in October 2021 and won 115 seats out of 169.