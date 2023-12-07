Actor Vijay asks fan association members to help TN govt with flood relief

Vijay has been hinting about entering politics over the past few years. The speculation gained momentum after he encouraged TVMI leaders and members to contest in local body elections across the state as independent candidates in 2021. TVMI leaders contested in nine districts, including Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Villupuram, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli. Members of TVMI also announced that they would be opening libraries across the state. Just this July, Vijay said that he would quit acting if he decided to pursue politics.

Chennai has been severely affected after it was hit by heavy rains over the past few days. Power outage in the city lasted for nearly two days while several parts were waterlogged. Many residents had sought help on social media saying that they had no access to water, food, and other necessities.

