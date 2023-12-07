Actor Vijay asks fan association members to help TN govt with flood relief

Actor Vijay issued a statement asking members of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) to come forward and help people struggling in light of the heavy rains in Chennai triggered by Cyclone Michuang. Vijay said, “There has been a lot of news about thousands of people not having access to clean drinking water, food and other necessities. Several people are still seeking help on social media. I request members of the Makkal Iyakkam to come forward and volunteer in assisting the government relief measures in areas that are heavily affected by the rains.
Vijay has been hinting about entering politics over the past few years. The speculation gained momentum after he encouraged TVMI leaders and members to contest in local body elections across the state as independent candidates in 2021. TVMI leaders contested in nine districts, including Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Villupuram, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli. Members of TVMI also announced that they would be opening libraries across the state. Just this July, Vijay said that if he decided to pursue politics.
Chennai has been severely affected after it was hit by heavy rains over the past few days. Power outage in the city lasted for nearly two days while several parts were waterlogged. Many residents had sought help on social media saying that they had no access to water, food, and other necessities.
