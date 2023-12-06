Chennai floods: Velachery residents forced to evacuate, say little has changed since 2015

“We thought it would have become better in the last eight years. But from 2015 to now, what has changed? We feel bad for ourselves now,” said Charu, a resident of Kuberan Nagar in Velachery. Most residential neighbourhoods in Velachery, like Vijayanagar, Ramnagar, Murugan Nagar and Kuberan Nagar had four feet water on Tuesday, December 5 and residents were left struggling with no power, water supply and other essentials. Though the flooding started on the night of December 4, the first boats came on December 5. A few families with children and elderly people left on the boats, while many others had to stay back or chose to stay back as leaving behind their belongings unguarded was not an option.
The common refrain among residents TNM spoke to was how things had not improved since December 2015 when Chennai witnessed one of its worst floods. Ibrahim, another resident of Kuberan Nagar, waded through the water to seek help to evacuate his family as their house on the ground floor was completely flooded on December 4. Ibrahim’s family was accommodated at Ramaraj’s house, who lives across the street.
“In 2015, there were no storm water drains (SWD) here, but this year we thought the SWD would work, but we didn't expect this much rain. There is more water in these areas as the Velachery lake breached. The excess water from Velachery lake is supposed to go to Pallikaranai through a canal,” Ibrahim said.
According to Ibrahim, the water levels were much higher in his street during the 2015 December deluge. “That time the water crossed the first floor. This time, it is less. However, in 2015, as the SWD was not proper, the Corporation came and warned us during the rains. But this time, there was no warning because this much rain was not expected. Usually when it rains, we prepare ourselves and park cars on streets that won't get flooded, and on the Velachery flyovers,” he said.
Ramaraj, a 47-year-old IT worker, says his street was not badly flooded in 2015. “There was a reverse flow of water on December 4. Till around 4 pm, the water logging was not a lot. After that, the water began to rise very fast. Excess water from Adambakkam lake and Velachery lake was supposed to go to canals which empty into the Pallikaranai marsh. But if that point [where the canals empty into the marsh] is choked, then the water comes back,” he explained.
Ramaraj pointed out that this time, no political party has reached out to them offering help. Many residents complained about the lack of help from administration and recounted how they had to walk through the water, which takes about 30-45 minutes to reach the main road from interior areas. Some people with shops inside the residential areas helped out by giving keys to their shops that allowed people to buy water, fruits, bread etc.
Thirty-four-year old S Devi, who runs a flower shop, earns about Rs 6,000 a month. She was worried about rebuilding her life once the water recedes. “Usually when it rains, the water reaches the knee. But it kept raining last night, so we had to leave. We didn't think it would rain so much, we were scared, just holding on to the kids. Even if they give us Rs 1 lakh, it won't be enough. Everything important for a family is gone. Our documents, fridge, washing machine, TV, are all gone. We wrapped all our documents in plastic, but we don't know in what condition they will be, “ Devi said.
Devi could not bring her husband out at first as he could not walk after an accident in 2015. “Something hit him during the floods in 2015, and since then he's not been able to use his leg. We had to leave him on the first floor. When we came out to the main road, one man helped us. He brought my husband out,” she said.
Murugan, who runs a fruit shop, had to rush out with his family on December 4 midnight. “The water reached my daughter Anushti's height. We thought that if the water became any higher, then we won't be able to do anything. All the kids' books are gone.”
If Devi and Murugan were anxious about rebuilding their lives, Satya who lives in the neighbourhood is worried that she can’t take her mother-in-law for her scheduled knee surgery on December 7. “Everyone knows Velachery and Pallikaranai get flooded fast. Will this happen every year? When will the government plan better? Eight years have gone, what was done?” she asked.