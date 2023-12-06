Chennai floods: Velachery residents forced to evacuate, say little has changed since 2015

“We thought it would have become better in the last eight years. But from 2015 to now, what has changed? We feel bad for ourselves now,” said Charu, a resident of Kuberan Nagar in Velachery. Most residential neighbourhoods in Velachery, like Vijayanagar, Ramnagar, Murugan Nagar and Kuberan Nagar had four feet water on Tuesday, December 5 and residents were left struggling with no power, water supply and other essentials. Though the flooding started on the night of December 4, the first boats came on December 5. A few families with children and elderly people left on the boats, while many others had to stay back or chose to stay back as leaving behind their belongings unguarded was not an option.

The common refrain among residents TNM spoke to was how things had not improved since December 2015 when Chennai witnessed one of its worst floods. Ibrahim, another resident of Kuberan Nagar, waded through the water to seek help to evacuate his family as their house on the ground floor was completely flooded on December 4. Ibrahim’s family was accommodated at Ramaraj’s house, who lives across the street.

“In 2015, there were no storm water drains (SWD) here, but this year we thought the SWD would work, but we didn't expect this much rain. There is more water in these areas as the Velachery lake breached. The excess water from Velachery lake is supposed to go to Pallikaranai through a canal,” Ibrahim said.