120 Indians facing exploitation in Jordan return with help from US-based organisation

More than 100 Indian workers employed by Aseel Universal Garments manufacturing company in Jordan who were illegally detained after being allegedly denied renewal of work permits and their employer-sponsored visas expired, have returned to India. A total of 120 workers from India had to go without enough food and water and face numerous hardships after the company which employed them refused to pay them salary and other benefits.

After the company declared bankruptcy in 2023, it refused to pay the workers their social security amount and pending salaries. It also failed to send them back to India. After a TNM report highlighted their plight in December 2023, Workers Rights Consortium (WRC), a US-based Non-profit Organisation, reached out to the Indian workers. They worked in tandem with the International Labourer’s Organisation (ILO) and brought back the workers to India in phases in February 2024 after ensuring that the money due to them was paid. The last set of Indian workers returned on February 15.

One of the workers, Pavendhan Rajavel who hails from Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, was among the first to return to India on February 2. “Around 80 of us returned on February 2. A volunteer from WRC got in touch with us on December 25 along with an ILO representative in Jordan. Together they ensured that all of us had our documents and helped us receive the money that was due to us. Some passports had expired but they helped sort it out with help from the Embassy,” Pavendhan told TNM.