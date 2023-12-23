69 Indian nationals allege garment company has illegally retained them in Jordan

Sixty nine Indian nationals are unable to return from Jordan after Aseel Universal Garments manufacturing company that employed them, is allegedly refusing to settle their dues and send them back to India. Many of the employees’ company sponsored visas expired in 2022 along with their contracts and work permits. But, their demands to be sent back with the amounts due to them has not been met by the company even after a labour court in Jordan ruled in their favour. The Indian nationals say they have been denied food and water at their accommodation and that the Indian Embassy in Jordan is reportedly unresponsive to their cries for help.

Pavendhan Rajavel who hails from Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, was employed at the Aseel Universal Garments manufacturing company’s packaging department. His company sponsored visa expired in 2022 and his work permit expired in June 2023 but the company has retained him at work without extending the validity of these documents. “After my work permit expired, the company refused to pay my social security amount and book my ticket to India. My social security amount alone is Rs 1.5 lakhs. Even though my permit is over, the company has been making me work in the factory but haven’t paid my salary. For several staff here, 9 months’ salaries are pending. We have no money to sustain nor have we been able to send any money back to our families in India,” he said.

The validity of visas have expired for most of the Indian nationals who work with the manufacturing company. “Without our visa permits, we cannot even step outside the factory premises to buy basic amenities because if caught by police, we will be charged with a ticket and fined,” Pavendhan explained.