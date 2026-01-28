Rahul Gandhi-Kanimozhi hold cordial talks, no decision on seat sharing| Powertrip #136

DMK-Congress talks cordial, no decision on seat-sharing yet

The high-level meeting between Rahul Gandhi and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Delhi on Wednesday, January 28, was largely cordial. However, no decision was taken on seat-sharing or other alliance-related issues, sources told TNM.

Congress sources said Rahul Gandhi conveyed that the party would not push issues that could potentially strain the long-standing DMK–Congress relationship. The meeting gained significance amid recent posturing by some Congress leaders demanding power-sharing in Tamil Nadu, which had created confusion within the DMK-led Secular Democratic Alliance.

For the DMK, power-sharing remains a sensitive issue. The party has a long-standing policy of not sharing power with allies, and any pre-election arrangement on this front is seen as against the interests of the alliance. DMK leaders are also wary that a power-sharing agreement with Congress would prompt similar demands from other allies, weakening the party’s position ahead of crucial elections.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi raised several concerns about the treatment of Congress leaders by the DMK leadership and sought their redressal. He also suggested that both parties form committees to hold seat-sharing talks, with numbers to be finalised through these discussions.

The DMK, on its part, raised concerns about dealing with AICC In-Charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar. The Congress is likely to make Rajya Sabha member Mukul Wasnik accompany Chodankar for further talks with the DMK.

Top Congress sources told TNM that while a section of leaders continues to favour an alliance with TVK, the party high command is not keen on exploring that option. For now, the focus is on driving a tougher bargain for more seats.

On January 17, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and national general secretary KC Venugopal met Tamil Nadu Congress leaders to hear their views on the alliance. Many leaders urged the party to demand a share in power. The high command subsequently held one-on-one meetings with nearly 40 state leaders before a common meeting, where TNCC functionaries were instructed not to create confusion or comment on the alliance on social media. They were told clearly that decisions on the alliance, seat allocation, and power-sharing would be taken by the high command.

The DMK had hoped the meeting would settle the matter and that Congress would publicly affirm its continuation in the DMK-led alliance. Instead, Venugopal told the media that the party high command would take an appropriate decision on election strategy in due course.

Congress leaders say the party is seeking 41-45 Assembly seats and may settle for 38. In 2021, the DMK allotted 25 seats to the Congress and is now willing to increase the number only to 28-30.