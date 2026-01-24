BJP fined Rs 19.7 lakh over illegal flex boards during PM Modi’s Thiruvananthapuram visit

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 19.7 lakh on the BJP for installing flex boards, flags, and banners in public spaces without permission during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

The penalty notice was issued to BJP district president Karamana Jayan on Saturday, January 23. According to reports, the corporation also filed complaints with the Thampanoor, Cantonment, and Museum police stations regarding the unauthorised installations. The Cantonment police subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Karamana Jayan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, January 23, for a brief trip. This was his first visit to Kerala after the NDA came to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the first time the BJP has secured control of a municipal corporation in the state.

In the days leading up to the visit, flex boards and banners bearing photographs of the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders appeared across the city. Several of these were installed on footpaths, leading to complaints from the public about obstruction and inconvenience.

Reports said the Corporation secretary’s office had directed BJP leaders to remove the illegally installed boards. However, no action was taken despite the warning.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday orally expressed displeasure over the continued installation of boards and flags in public spaces.