Kerala govt in a tight spot and who will bag AIADMK contract? | Powertrip #68

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we look at the continued fallout of the release of the Hema Committee report with new perpetrators being named daily. While the en masse resignation of the leadership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) might have solved one headache, the Kerala government seems to have another, more problematic issue to deal with. We also heard about two campaigns on WhatsApp in the inner circles of the Malayalam film industry, one from women and another from men, in response to the Hema Committee report. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, hectic parleys are going on to decide who will manage the AIADMK’s election strategy ahead of the 2026 state polls.