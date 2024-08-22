‘Company officials yet to visit us,’ say survivors, families of victims of Andhra blast

“We didn’t understand what happened. All we knew was that a blast took place at Atchutapuram and so we rushed there," said Aruna Kumari, the wife of 33-year-old Ganesh Kumar who died in the accident. Ganesh, a resident of East Godavari district, was employed as a senior executive in the production department of Escientia.

For around seven hours, many like Aruna were kept in the dark regarding their relatives safety. “We tried calling the company management repeatedly, but there was no response from them,” Aruna said, speaking to TNM while waiting to receive her husband’s body at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

The cause behind the blast was also not made clear until state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha told the media on Thursday morning that it was a solvent leak that caused the blast. “Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) had leaked and the employees tried to stop the leak. But the gas had already spread from the third floor to the lower floors in the building and fell on to the electric panel due to which, a fire broke out,” she said.