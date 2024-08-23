Who redacted key sections? Kerala govt in trouble over Hema Committee report

The Kerala government is in a new spot of trouble. The government has been accused of redacting portions of the Hema Committee report beyond what was suggested by Dr A Abdul Hakkim, the Kerala State Information Commissioner and the State Public Information Officer (SPIO).TNM looked at the order issued by Dr A Abdul Hakkim on July 5 and a subsequent order by the SPIO on July 18 and found that the final released report, received by the 16 journalists, including TNM through Right to Information (RTI), redacted 11 more paragraphs than what was instructed. What makes this murkier is that the deleted paragraphs were talking about how even well-known people in the Malayalam film industry sexually harassed women..Dr A Abdul Hakkim’s order to the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) Cultural Affairs, the Appellate Authority, Cultural Affairs and Secretary to Government, Cultural Affairs Department, and the five journalists said that paragraph 96, along with paragraphs 165 to 196 and the Appendix from the report, can be redacted. So a total of 32 paragraphs were instructed to be removed. Additionally, he said that the SPIO can redact more if needed.“The SPIO can reasonably sever and disseminate the information due to the larger public interest,” Hakkim said.Paragraph 96 said, “On analysis of evidence placed before us, we are satisfied that women face sexual harassment even from very well-known people in the film industry who were named before the committee. On considering the various aspects, we have no reason to disbelieve what was stated before us regarding sexual harassment in the film industry.”However, the SPIO in his list retained paragraph 96 and redacted more paragraphs. The order issued by the SPIO on July 18, addressed to the five journalists (who had applied for the report under RTI and went on second appeal), said that a total of 110 paragraphs would be redacted, including the ones mentioned by Hakkim.But the report that the journalist finally received on August 19 was one with 11 more paragraphs redacted, which neither of these two officials had mentioned in their orders. Therefore, the report that the journalists received had a total of 121 paragraphs redacted. Why were these paragraphs redacted and at whose orders?Speaking with Manorama News, Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan stated that the government has not reviewed the report. “The government only received the recommendations and conclusions that needed to be reviewed by the government. Other parts of the report had not been received by his department,” he said. .What these paragraphs are about These redacted paragraphs are included in the key section of the committee report, under the subheads of 'compromise', ‘adjustment’, and ‘casting couch’, which discuss how women face sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The term ‘casting couch’ is a euphemism used for sexual harassment in the film industry. The section states that ‘compromise’ and ‘adjustment’ are two terms that are very familiar to women in the industry. This section also mentions ‘girl,’ which implies the minor girls have also given their statement to the committee. In paragraph 96, the report states that the committee identified the accused. After this key finding, the report continues in paragraph 108, which discusses how sexual harassment in cinema is different from other fields. So the 11 paragraphs are likely to have the names of the accused in sexual harassment cases, including POCSO cases..Subscribe to TNM