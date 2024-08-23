Who redacted key sections? Kerala govt in trouble over Hema Committee report

Kerala

Eleven paragraphs that were not included in the information officer’s list for publishing were redacted from the copies of the report given to 16 journalists in Kerala.
The Kerala government is in a new spot of trouble. The government has been accused of redacting portions of the Hema Committee report beyond what was suggested by Dr A Abdul Hakkim, the Kerala State Information Commissioner and the State Public Information Officer (SPIO).

TNM looked at the order issued by Dr A Abdul Hakkim on July 5 and a subsequent order by the SPIO on July 18 and found that the final released report, received by the 16 journalists, including TNM through Right to Information (RTI), redacted 11 more paragraphs than what was instructed. What makes this murkier is that the deleted paragraphs were talking about how even well-known people in the Malayalam film industry sexually harassed women.

