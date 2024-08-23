Two women journalists attacked in Telangana allegedly by Congress supporters

Saritha Avula and Vijaya Reddy work for the Telugu Scribe and Mirror TV, respectively. Following the Congress-led Telangana government’s announcement of farm loan waivers on August 15, they visited Kondareddypally to check how many farmers benefited from the waiver. Telugu Scribe and Mirror TV are understood to be channels that favour the opposition, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

“We spoke to around 12 farmers in the village. Barring one, all the farmers said their loans had not been waived off,” Saritha told TNM, adding that from the moment they entered Kondareddypally, two men were following them.

“When we finally confronted them, they started to get aggressive. They took my mic, threw it away, and grabbed my camera. When Vijaya attempted to record the scuffle, they surrounded her as well,” Saritha said, alleging that the fight worsened as two men took her phone away and aggressively pushed her, causing her to fall down.