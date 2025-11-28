The Dileep case and how SIR is unfolding across states | South Central 52

In this episode of South Central, hosts Dhanya Rajendran and Pooja Prasanna first discuss the Kerala actor assault case of 2017, which superstar Dileep is accused of orchestrating. As the verdict is expected in a week, the hosts take us through the details of the case and its impact on Kerala society. They are joined by TNM’s Associate Editor, Sukanya Shaji and Breaking News Head, Azeefa Fathima.

Dhanya starts the discussion by recalling how the incident happened in February 2017. “The moot point here is that a group of five men kidnap her and sexually assault her. But it was evident that this was not a crime of passion; it was planned,” she says.

Sukanya details what transpired on the night of the assault. “Our colleague Nidhi spoke to Manikandan, who was in the car when the assault happened,” she says.

Dhanya says that initially, Dileep was not even a person of interest. But he himself gave interviews, where he appeared aggressive, after rumours thickened about him.

“A relative of the survivor first told the police that Dileep had a grudge against her. Then, a letter by Suni surfaced, addressed to Dileep, saying he would be loyal to him,” Dhanya adds.

Tune in to the discussions here

Listen & follow on Apple

Listen & follow on Spotify

Listen & follow on YouTube

Detailing the conspiracy angle, Azeefa says that Dileep’s ex-wife Manju Warrier told the police that he was seeing Kavya Madhavan, another actor, while being married to Manju. “She told the police that the survivor informed her about Dileep’s affair, which was the possible motive behind the crime.”

Dhanya says that when so many witnesses turned hostile, it looked like the case itself would collapse. “At this point, a man named Balachandra Kumar came forward. He said that Dileep had a copy of the visuals of the sexual assault, and that Dileep was acquainted with Suni,” she adds.

Azeefa explains how the memory card of the visuals was tampered with while in the court’s custody. “This is when the SIT figures that the hash value of the card has changed. The survivor went to court asking for a probe into this as well, and this report about the hash value changing was not released for two years,” she says.

Dhanya underlines that it is a grave situation when visuals of sexual assault, in the safe custody of the court, are tampered with. “This card was accessed thrice by unauthorised persons, and till today, no probe has been initiated. The survivor’s worst nightmare is what if the visuals leak online at some point,” she says.

Sukanya says that it is also important to note that while the survivor was being hailed as a change maker and a trailblazer, the system was also terribly failing her. “She saw friends changing colours, the system showing its claws, and the court subjecting her to invasive questions. This dichotomy also makes it very clear how problematic our gender conscience is as a society,” she adds.

Dhanya and Pooja wrap the conversation up by recalling how this is not just a case of interest because of the celebrities involved, but because of how it mirrors the Kerala society’s power nexus and gender bias.

In the second session, the hosts delve into the SIR, the pressure exerted on BLOS, and the discrepancies in the process itself. The guests are joined by TNM’s Tamil Nadu Bureau Chief Shabbir Ahmed.

Shabbir explains how the SIR process itself has been chaotic and confusing. “The one thing we have been seeing is confusion in giving instructions and filling out these forms. The BLOs also appear confused about how to guide people. The ECI has not given crucial information about how to find the names of voters from the last SIR list,” he says.

He adds that BLOs were given over 1000 voters each, with very little training on the process. “The BLOs are racing against time, but collecting forms back and putting them in order is becoming difficult. Most BLOs have also not received all the forms because people may have moved from their previous homes, or deaths may have happened. People have no idea where to find their names,” he says.

Dhanya says that the larger question is why nobody is contesting the breakneck speed of cleaning up India’s voter rolls.

“Why do it just before elections? Every voter needs to be re-evaluated, making it a long process. In Tamil Nadu itself, multiple versions of forms need to be printed and updated for over six and a half crore voters. The digital divide also worsens the pressure on the BLOs. This will result in people being left out or ghost voters continuing on rolls,” Pooja says.

She also cites that political parties like the DMK should not be so closely involved in this process because it makes rolls vulnerable to tweaking.

“The onus to be on the voter list is now on voters, not the ECI, to stay on the rolls,” Dhanya reminds.

Shabbir says that most BLOs are women, and they start their days very early and do additional field work to get this process done. “BLOs in rural areas do not have proper phones or internet and connectivity. All of this is being ignored by the ECI. In 2002 and 2004, this process took three years, but now, the expectation is to wrap up in 30 days. This is unrealistic, and it will lead to some kind of exclusion,” Shabbir adds.

All this and more.

The News Minute & Newslaundry 26% discount offer

Once a month, we will invite one TNM subscriber to the show. Write to us on what you would like to speak about to southcentral@thenewsminute.com

Send your thoughts, suggestions, and criticism as well.

You can also let us know what you think by filling out our quick feedback form . Your suggestions help shape future episodes of South Central.

Audio Timecodes

00:00:00- Introduction

00:01:11 - 26% Discount

00:05:16 - Headlines

00:12:57 - Dileep Case Verdict

00:48:03 - SIR Across States

01:16:22- Recommendations

References

Zero revenue, growing partners: The inside story of LLPs linked to Boby Chemmanur

Uncertainty over Karnataka’s CM shift | Powertrip #128

An orchestrated nightmare: A sexual assault that unmasked Malayalam cinema

Was scared, want to help survivor in Dileep case: Balachandrakumar



Recommendations

Sukanya Shaji

Hacks

Azeefa Fathima

The Seasons of Trouble

Shabbir Ahmed

What the SIR Means for a Remote Community Near the Indo-Bhutan Border

Yen Endra Kelvi (ஏன் என்ற கேள்வி) with Shabbir Ahmed

Pooja Prasanna

Saffron Siege: The RSS at 100

Dhanya Rajedran

Assembling India's Constitution

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Contribute to our reporting fund. Click here.

To check out our other shows, Click here

To not miss any updates, join TNM's WhatsApp Channel! Click here

Produced by Bhuvan Malik, edited by Jaseem Ali, written by Sukanya Shaji.