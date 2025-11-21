Zero revenue, growing partners: The inside story of LLPs linked to Boby Chemmanur

Many complaints, no record of investigations

After analysing reports on the sale of gold and the amount collected from the public in 2017, SEBI concluded that the firm's major source of funds was gold advances. It was also noted that part of the collected funds was invested in sister companies, such as CCIL. The regulator noticed that regular interest payments in the name of 'profit share' were mainly in cash and began a separate probe into the allegations of public issues deemed by companies belonging to the Chemmanur Group.

This led to the issue being raised at the 38th meeting of the state-level coordination committee (SLCC) chaired by the then chief secretary Nalini Netto in 2017. SEBI informed the SLCC that Chemmanur International Jewellers was running a deposit scheme in the guise of an advance payment for gold purchases, in violation of section 45S of the RBI Act. It said the scale of operations was around Rs 1000 crore.

The then ADGP (Crimes), Nitin Agarwal, advised the RBI to examine the issue and forward the case to the police department. Despite this, Kerala police have not investigated the firm’s alleged irregularities. H Venkatesh, who is currently ADGP (Law and Order), told one of the reporters that there are no records of investigation by the Crime Branch against the Chemmanur Group.

While replying to the RTI queries filed by one of the reporters, the RBI refused to disclose the information regarding the investigation into the operations of Chemmanur Group. “The findings of the market intelligence visit to Chemmanur International Jewellers has been shared with the Law Enforcement Agency to whom provisions of the RTI Act, 2005 do not apply in terms of section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005. Disclosure of such information would prejudicially affect the economic interest of the state," it said while refusing to disclose the information.

In 2016, social activist Joy Kaitharath filed a petition with SEBI and the CBI, demanding a probe into the financial activities of Boby Chemmanur. Copies of the complaint were also sent to the Central Vigilance Commissioner, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Reserve Bank of India. In the complaint, Joy alleged that the Chemmanur group submitted fabricated financial statements to the RBI to substantiate the flow of funds from Boby.

Four years later, Attingal-based lawyer Niyaz Bharati filed a petition with the DGP, Kerala, seeking an investigation into Chemmanur International Jewellers' operations for accepting deposits under its gold purchase scheme. Niyaz said that he had not received any update from the police on his complaint.

In 2024, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) Kerala imposed penalties totaling ₹1,35,500 on Chemmannur Gold Palace International Limited for violating the Companies Act (Section 90(4)) by failing to timely disclose its seven Significant Beneficial Owners (SBOs) including Boby Chemmanur.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has now mandated the identification of SBOs for LLPs also through the SBO Rules, 2023.

It is not clear whether LLPs linked Boby have made the identification of SBOs as mandated.

CPI(M) leader and former chief minister of Kerala, VS Achutanandan, while serving as the leader of the Opposition, was the first leading politician to raise a public warning against Boby Chemmanur. In a press meet held on June 4, 2015, Achutanandan alleged that the then home minister of the UDF Government had received a complaint against Boby Chemmanur. He said Boby was collecting money from the public, in violation of SEBI and RBI rules. The Left leader also alleged that Boby had influenced the then Chief Minister and state Home Minister to sabotage the police investigation.

In subsequent years, Achutanandan filed complaints against the Chemmanur Group with the then-SEBI chairman, along with the petition and documents he received from the Kerala State Human Rights Protection Centre and its general secretary, Joy Kaitharath. Once the CPI(M) came back to power, Achutanandan reiterated his complaints, but without apportioning blame to the CPI(M).

All the allegations eventually died down.

We sent a detailed questionnaire to Boby Chemmanur and Chemmanur group PRO. Though Boby Chemmanur met our team, he did not want to react on record. He said that his business was only aimed at serving the people.

To our questionnaire on LLPs, the reply was a general statement on the operations of Chemmanur group. It had only one reference to the losses incurred. “Even if a few companies face temporary losses, we work diligently to bring them back to profitability,” the reply said.

Full statement by Chemmanur group

Boby Chemmanur International Group is an organisation with a trusted legacy of 163 years. Boche belongs to the fourth generation of this business family and he has been leading the Group since 1990. From then until today, all our institutions have been functioning with utmost honesty and integrity. Not even a single investor or shareholder failed to receive the profit or interest due to them.

We operate 23 vertical businesses, all of which run profitably. Even if a few companies face temporary losses, we work diligently to bring them back to profitability. Our Group records an annual turnover of around ₹10,000 crore. Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers has 56 showrooms in India, UAE and USA.

Chemmanur Credits & Investment Limited, our NBFC operating under the brand name Boche Gold Loan, and licensed by the Reserve Bank of India, has 310 branches offering secured gold loans.

The Malankara Credit Society, which operates with recognition from the Central Government, has 1,45,000 members. For the first time in India, this society has introduced diamond jewellery loans, similar to gold jewellery loans. These loans are available at the society’s 24×7, 365-day functioning branch in Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram, as well as at the Ernakulam branch and the head office branch in Thrissur.

Nearly one lakh staff, directly or indirectly, is associated with the Group. Boche serves as Director and Chairman in several companies, some of which also have his family members, trustworthy, well-wishers and senior staff as Directors. The Group is active in the real estate sector as well, with projects underway in the Boche 1000 Acre property at Wayanad and the 112-acre Boche Hills property at Thrissur where a four-star hotel is expected to open this coming March.

Additionally, the initial works of the new Boche Homes – Rent to Own project have begun across the districts of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.”